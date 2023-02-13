Don't give mobile number to retailers without reason: MoS IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar

New Delhi: Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar has said that the public are not required to provide their mobile number to retailers if there was no justifiable reason for the same.

The Minister also added that the misuse of personal data will be prevented once the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2022 is enacted.

"Do not give ur mobile number if there is no justifiable reason for a retailer to have it. The misuse of Digital personal data of Indians will stop after #DPDP bill is enacted," the Minister tweeted on Saturday in response to a tweet by public health activist Dinesh S Thakur.

Thakur had tweeted that he was asked for his phone number when he tried to buy a pack of gum at the Delhi Airport.

Do not give ur mobile number if there is no justifiable reason for a retailer to have it.



The misuse of Digital personal data of Indians will stop after #DPDP bill is enacted. https://t.co/SX0X98DiYT — Rajeev Chandrasekhar 🇮🇳 (@Rajeev_GoI) February 11, 2023

"Interesting experience at @DelhiAirport today. Wanted to buy a pack of gum at one of the bookstores and I was asked for my phone number. When I asked why they need my phone number for buying a pack of gum, I was told it was for “security purposes”

"Upon inquiring what kind of security is needed for buying a pack of gum, I got empty stares all around."

"The manager was summoned. Upon asking how he thought I made it through two screenings if I was a security risk, all I got was a lot of mumbles.

I left without purchasing the pack of gum"

"What amazed me was there were so many fellow travelers who obediently disclosing this information even without batting an eyelid.

What am I missing here ? How can we be so ignorant and apathetic ?"

Dinesh S Thakur said in a series of tweets.