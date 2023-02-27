Assembly polls: 57% polling in Nagaland; 44% in Meghalaya till 1 pm

Kohima/Shillong: A largely peaceful voting in the assembly polls with a turnout of over 57 per cent was reported from Nagaland, which was earlier a hotbed for militants, till 1 pm on Monday, an official said.



However, stone pelting and blank firing caused tension in the Bhandari assembly constituency in Wokha district.

Meanwhile, a voter turnout of 44.7 per cent was recorded in the Meghalaya Assembly elections till 1 pm, with the polling process being largely peaceful since morning, Chief Electoral Officer F R Kharkongor said.

Polling began in 59 of the 60 assembly constituencies in the northeastern state at 7 am, as 21.6 lakh voters are set to seal the electoral fate of 369 candidates.

Tenuous ceasefire

In Nagaland, a tenuous ceasefire prevails in the state for more than a decade now as peace talks are continuing with NSCN (IM) and other groups and the central government. Voting began at 7 am with over 13 lakh electors set to decide the electoral fate of 183 candidates.



Polling percentage is 57.06 till 1 pm. Voting is peaceful as of now, barring a few incidents, the Election Commission official said.

The nominees are contesting in 59 out of 60 assembly seats, as the Akuluto seat in Zunheboto district was won uncontested by BJP candidate and sitting MLA Kazheto Kinimi.

Largely peaceful voting in Meghalaya

In Meghalaya, Chief Electoral Officer F R Kharkongor said that "no untoward incident" has been reported thus far.



"We have noticed enthusiasm among voters in the Khasi Jaintia Hills region and voting is picking up slowly in the Garo Hills, too. Long queues were seen in several polling stations, Kharkongor said.

"Malfunctioning of EVMs came to the fore at a few polling booths, but those were later fixed. Polling is being held in a free and fair manner," the CEO said.

The ruling National People's Party is fighting to retain power while the BJP, the Trinamool Congress and other regional parties are vying to bring about a change in government in Meghalaya.

Polling is underway at 3,419 stations, of which 640 have been categorised as vulnerable' and 323 as critical', Kharkongor said.

Voting will continue till 4 pm.