India launches Operation Kaveri to evacuate citizens from war-torn Sudan

New Delhi: Amid the growing concerns about the violent civil war in Sudan, the Indian government on Monday launched Operation Kaveri to evacuate its citizens stranded in the foreign land. Taking to Twitter External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar stated that Operation Kaveri is underway to bring back Indian citizens stranded in Sudan. About 500 Indians reached Port Sudan around 6 pm on Monday.



Operation Kaveri gets underway to bring back our citizens stranded in Sudan.



About 500 Indians have reached Port Sudan. More on their way.



Our ships and aircraft are set to bring them back home.



Committed to assist all our bretheren in Sudan. pic.twitter.com/8EOoDfhlbZ — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) April 24, 2023

The Indian government has deployed ships and aircraft for Operation Kaveri. Jaishankar also shared a few snaps of the people who are being evacuated from Sudan.

Addressing an event in Kochi, Prime Minister Modi stated that MoS for External Affairs V Muraleedharan will supervise Operation Kaveri and assured that all stranded Indians will be brought back home.

The development comes even as France and Saudi Arabia have evacuated some Indians along with citizens of other countries as part of their evacuation mission from Sudan.

Around 3,000 Indians are among the stranded foreign nationals, and a 48-year-old from Kerala, Albert Augustine, has been killed by a stray bullet.

Violent clashes that erupted between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces on April 15, continue unabated. According to Sudan's Health Ministry, the violence has left at least 424 people dead and about 3,730 wounded.

India on Sunday said it has positioned two transport aircraft of the IAF in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah and a naval ship at a key port in Sudan as part of its contingency plans to evacuate the stranded Indians.

The government had on Friday said it was focusing on the safety of over 3,000 Indian citizens presently located throughout Sudan.

Sudan has been witnessing deadly fighting between the country's army and a paramilitary group for the last 11 days that has reportedly left around 400 people dead.

(With PTI inputs)