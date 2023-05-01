Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

14 apps used in J&K blocked for spreading terror

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 01, 2023 11:21 AM IST
mobile app.
The apps have been blocked under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000. Image: IANS
Topic | India

New Delhi: The Union government on Monday blocked 14 messenger mobile applications largely used in Jammu and Kashmir for spreading terror.

According to news agency ANI, these mobile application were used by terrorists in Kashmir for communication.

The apps have been blocked under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

RELATED ARTICLES

According sources, these apps include, Crypviser, Enigma, Safeswiss, Wickrme, Mediafire, Briar, BChat, Nandbox, Conion, IMO, Element, Second line, Zangi, Threema among others.

MORE IN NEWS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.