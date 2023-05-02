Biological father's name can be removed from child's passport in case of desertion: Delhi HC

Delhi: The Delhi High Court said on Monday that a biological father's name may be removed from a minor's passport if the former deserted the child.



The petitioner, the child's mother had raised her son alone after his father abandoned him before birth.

According to news agency ANI, the high court said that under certain circumstances the name of the biological father can be deleted and the surname can also be changed.

The bench pointed out that such relief ought to be considered, depending upon the factual position emerging in each case. No hard and fast rule can be applied.

The petitioner had approached the court seeking to remove the father's name from the existing passport or get a renewed passport without the father's name.