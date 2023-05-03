Congress' only identity is appeasement politics: PM Modi in Karnataka

Mulki (K'taka): Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a direct attack on the Congress on Wednesday, stating that the party's entire political agenda is based on a "divide and rule" policy. He accused the Congress of tarnishing the country's image on the global stage, while India's democracy and development are being recognized and admired globally.

Calling Congress the "enemy of peace and development", the Prime Minister also accused the party of insulting and abusing India's defence forces.

"Congress is an enemy of peace and development. When Congress is there, investors will flee. Congress protects 'aakas' (boss) of terror, they encourage appeasement," Modi said.

Addressing a public meeting here in Dakshina Kannada district of coastal Karnataka, which is a BJP stronghold, he said the Congress's only identity was "appeasement politics". "Will you (people) allow such a Congress to come to power, will you allow Karnataka to get ruined?"

He continued, "Across the country whichever state wants peace and development, the first thing people there do is to oust Congress from there. If there is peace in society and the country is progressing, Congress cannot sit peacefully or will not be able to digest it. Congress's entire politics is based on divide and rule policy."

Alleging that Congress tried to save those who were arrested for conspiring to spread terror, Modi claimed that it not only withdrew cases against such anti-social elements but also released them.

The "reverse-gear" Congress also takes electoral help from anti-national forces, the Prime Minister further alleged.

"The whole world appreciates and respects India's democracy and development," he said, "but the Congress is going across the world defaming the country."

"America, Australia, Japan, UK...in every corner of the world India is being appreciated or not? Why?... It is not because of Modi, it is happening because of your (people's) votes. It's the strength of your votes, which formed a strong and stable government in Delhi," he added.

Talking about the development, the Prime Minister said: "We want Karnataka to become number one in industrial and agriculture development, fisheries and port. We are working on it."

He claimed that the Congress wanted to make Karnataka the "number one ATM" for its 'shahi parivar' (royal family) sitting in Delhi.

Karnataka BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel and Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje among other BJP leaders were present at the rally.

"Congress that takes 85% commission in every program or scheme will take Karnataka back by decades," warned Modi, adding that the state would be "buried in a pit" if such corrupt practices continued

"People of Karnataka have to be very cautious about Congress, JD(S) are also similar kinds of people," he said.

The Prime Minister urged people to bring in BJP with a "full majority and strong and stable government in Karnataka", for it to be "praised and respected across the country and the globe".

Speaking in this coastal town, Modi also highlighted the various programmes of BJP governments at the state and centre for the welfare of fishermen and the fisheries sector, including inland fisheries.

Stating that India had the world's third largest startup ecosystem today, Modi said the country had about one lakh startups and nearly a hundred unicorns.

"The BJP government is giving policy support to the startup ecosystem. We are working on preparing lakhs of young innovators for the future," he said.

Pointing out that India had reached the fifth position among major global economies under the BJP govt, surpassing the UK that had colonised us, the Prime Minister said, "This is the Modi government which put England behind and came to the fifth position... I want your support to now reach the third position among global economies. I need Karnataka's support in this effort."

(With PTI inputs)