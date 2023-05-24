Know all about Sengol, the historical sceptre, to be installed in new Parliament building

New Delhi: A historical sceptre from Tamil Nadu 'Sengol' will be installed at the new Parliament building to be inaugurated by by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28.

Origin

The sceptre was received by India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru to represent transfer of power from the British. It was kept in a museum in Allahabad.

Symbolic

According to Tamil tradition, a high priest presents a sceptre to a newly crowned king as a symbolic gesture of power transition. The one accorded the 'sengol' is expected to impart a just and impartial rule. C Rajagopalachari, the last Governor General of India, suggested that this tradition, observed by the Chola dynasty, could serve as a significant symbol of India's freedom from British rule.

Features

The 'Sengol' was crafted by a renowned jeweller in Madras Vummidi Bangaru Chetty. This impressive sceptre measures five feet in length and features a 'nandi' bull at the top, representing the concept of justice.

Relevance today

According to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the Sengol represents the same feeling that Jawaharlal Nehru felt on August 14, 1947.

“The transfer of power is not merely a handshake or signing a document and that it must remain connected with local traditions keeping in mind modern needs,” he said.

The Home Minister said that new Parliament building is an example of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's far-sightedness.