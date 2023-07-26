Dras (Ladakh): While paying homage to the brave soldiers of the Kargil war, defence minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said India is ready to cross the Line of Control (LoC) to maintain its honour and dignity. Singh was speaking at the Kargil War Memorial here on the occasion of the 24th Kargil Vijay Diwas.

Singh also called upon civilians to be prepared to support the soldiers in such a scenario. Citing the example of the Russia-Ukraine war, he said the war has been going on for more than a year because civilians have stepped up to participate in the war.

The minister further said, "Whenever there has been a war situation, our public has always supported the forces but that support has been indirect. I urge the public to be ready to support the soldiers directly on the battlefield if the need arises."

"We can go to any extreme to maintain the honour and dignity of the country if that includes crossing the LoC, we are ready to do that," he said.

The defence minister said the Kargil war was imposed on India."We were backstabbed by Pakistan. I salute our brave sons who put the country first and sacrificed their lives," he added.

Kargil Vijay Diwas in Ladak

Kargil Vijay Diwas is observed to mark India's victory over Pakistan on every 26 July. It is a two-day event to honour the 559 brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives during the 1999 Kargil war.

The event was held at Lamochen viewpoint in Ladakh, where war heroes and families of fallen soldiers remembered the brave souls.

Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi was the chief guest at the event . A cultural programme was held which was graced by Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande. The Army chief and many current and former top army officers were also present on the occasion.

With a view to paying homage to the supreme sacrifice made by the soldiers during Operation Vijay', 559 lamps, each symbolising a braveheart, were lit at the Veer Bhoomi.

The Army chief also felicitated the families of the fallen soldiers. The celebration, known as Shaurya Sandhya, commenced with an emotional rendition of patriotic songs by the Ladakh Scouts Regimental Centre Fusion Band.

The solemn ceremony was also attended by a number of general public and military dignitaries, Veer Naris, Veer Matas and War Heroes of Kargil.