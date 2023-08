Hyderabad: Yohan K John, former director of Coromandel International, passed away here on Tuesday. He was 79.



His body will be cremated after a prayer meeting at his residence in Crosswinds, Banjara Hills here on Wednesday at 11.30 am. Interment of ashes will be performed at St. John's CSI cemetery in Hyderabad.

Yohan, son of the late John K John, chairman of Parry & Company, is survived by his wife Santha and son Rishad John.