Youth kills 12-year-old girl in Maharashtra for rejecting proposal

Thane: A 20-year-old man who fatally stabbed a girl in Maharashtra's Thane district on Wednesday has also been booked for attempting to take his own life, the police said on Thursday.

Accused Aditya Kamble repeatedly stabbed the 12-year-old girl in the presence of her mother for rejecting his proposal for a romantic relationship, at Teesgaon locality in Kalyan, said the police.

The girl succumbed to the stab wounds during treatment.

After attacking the girl, Kamble drank phenyl, a disinfectant, to end his own life, said an official. He is being treated at a hospital.

The station house officer at Kolsewadi police station said Kamble has also been booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 309 (attempt to commit suicide). Initially, a case was registered against him under section 302 (murder).

According to the victim's neighbours, on Wednesday evening, Kamble waited at the building where the girl lived for her to return from her tuition classes.

When the girl and her mother arrived at the building, Kamble pushed her mother and repeatedly stabbed the minor with a knife, leading to her death, said the police.