We have our national pride placed on the Moon: PM on Chandrayaan-3 success

Bengaluru: Hailing the ISRO on the successful Chandrayaan-3 mission, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that people from across the globe who believe in science and the future are filled with enthusiasm over India's achievement.

The Prime Minister who flew down to Bengaluru directly from Greece, said he could not stop himself from reaching the city first on his return to pay tribute to the ISRO scientists. Before heading for ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) here, Modi addressed a gathering outside the HAL Airport.

Interacting with our @isro scientists in Bengaluru. The success of Chandrayaan-3 mission is an extraordinary moment in the history of India's space programme. https://t.co/PHUY3DQuzb — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 26, 2023

Not only Indians but people across the globe who believe in science, who see the future and are dedicated to humanity, are filled with enthusiasm, he said.

He added, "India is on the Moon, we have our national pride placed on the Moon. This is no ordinary achievement; it's a roaring announcement of India's scientific achievement in the infinite universe."

Modi thanked the citizens of Bengaluru who gathered in huge numbers to see him.

I see people including children getting up so early. These children are the future of India, the PM added.