3 sisters found dead in trunk in Punjab's Jalandhar

Chandigarh: Three sisters were found dead inside a trunk in their house in Kanpur village of Jalandhar district, police said on Monday.



The three girls were reported missing on Sunday night at Maqsudan Police Station by their parents when they did not find them home after returning from work, an officer said.

The sisters were identified as Kanchan, 4, Shakti, 7, and Amrita, 9, they said. All three bodies were sent for post-mortem to ascertain the cause of the death, the officer said.

Police said the matter unravelled when the father of the girls was shifting household items Monday and found the trunk heavier than usual.

When he opened the trunk, he found his three daughters inside, police said.

According to police, the father of the girls had recently received an ultimatum from his landlord to vacate the house over his drinking habit. The family of migrant labourers consisted of five members.

An investigation has been launched into the matter.