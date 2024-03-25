NTK fields forest brigand Veerappan’s daughter from Krishnagiri

Chennai: Notorious sandalwood smuggler Veerappan’s daughter Vidhya Rani is set to contest for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from the Krishnagiri constituency in Tamil Nadu.

Vidhya, a lawyer, will represent the Naam Tamizhar Katchi (NTK), a Tamil national outfit.

She entered politics in 2020 through the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). But later resigned from the party as its youth-wing state vice-president and joined NTK. Vidhya, who runs a school in Krishnagiri, reportedly has a reasonable influence among the locals. NTK has recently announced the names of 20 women candidates, including Vidhya, to contest from the Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Veerappan, the forest brigand who was a household name in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, was shot dead by the Tamil Nadu Special Task Force in 2004.