Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

SC grants bail to AAP leader Sanjay Singh in liquor policy case

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 02, 2024 02:41 PM IST
PTI08_24_2022_000050B
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh addresses a press conference, at the party office in New Delhi. File: PTI
Topic | India

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted bail to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh in the money laundering case related to the Delhi liquor policy case, LiveLaw reported.
The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) did not object to his release on bail and told the apex court that it needed no further custody of the AAP leader.

The bench comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna, Dipankar Datta and P B Varale clarified that Singh would be entitled to indulge in political activities during the period of bail. The bench also stated that the order would not be treated as a precedent.

Earlier in the day the court had asked ED whether further custody of Singh was required and remarked that he has spent six months in jail.

RELATED ARTICLES

The top court was hearing Singh's plea challenging his arrest and remand in the money laundering case.

The bench told Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, appearing for the ED, that no money had been recovered from the possession of Singh and the allegation of him receiving a Rs 2 crore bribe could be tested in the trial.

Singh was arrested in the case by the ED on October 4, 2023.

The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN NEWS
LOAD MORE