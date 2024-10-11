Malayalam
Sharjah flight makes safe landing at Tiruchirappalli Airport after tech issue causes panic

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 11, 2024 08:34 PM IST Updated: October 11, 2024 08:49 PM IST
A screengrab from the flight radar view of Boeing 737-8HG.
Topic | India

The Tiruchirappalli International Airport in Tamil Nadu witnessed nervous moments after an Air India Express flight to Sharjah made circuits for over two hours due to a hydraulic failure.

The airport had made safety arrangements with several ambulances and fire tenders on standby as the Boeing 737-8HG carrying at least 141 passengers encountered an issue with the landing gear shortly after taking off.

The flight, IX613, had to make multiple circuits over Tiruchirappalli in order to dump fuel before making an emergency landing at 8.15 pm.

Flight radar indicator showed (see above image) the aircraft making circuits over Tiruchirappalli at an altitude of around 4,000 ft.  

