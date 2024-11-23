Maharashtra Election Result 2024 Party Wise
Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha Result 2024: The results of the Maharashtra assembly elections held in 288 seats will be announced on Saturday. The elections saw a battle between the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti coalition and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, seeking to overthrow the existing leadership. The elections, which were held on November 20 witnessed a 66.05% voter turnout, marking a significant increase from 61.1% in 2019. Kolhapur led with the highest participation at 76.63%, while Mumbai Island City recorded the lowest at 52.07%.
