New Delhi: Over 40 schools, including Delhi Public School R K Puram and G D Goenka Paschim Vihar, received bomb threats on Monday. The threat was sent in a single email marked to the city's prominent schools, including The British School, Chanakyapuri; The Mother's International, Aurobindo Marg; Modern School, Mandi House; DPS Vasant Kunj; Delhi Police Public School, Safdarjung; DPS East of Kailash and Salwan Public Schools, reported PTI.

Most schools that received the threat suspended their classes and sent students back home, police said. The fire officials, dog squad, bomb detection teams, and local police have reached the schools and conducted search operations. As of now, nothing suspicious has been found, police added.

According to a copy of the email, the message was sent at 11.38 pm on Sunday and claimed that multiple bombs had been planted inside school buildings. The sender also demanded $30,000 to defuse bombs.

"It will not cause very much damage to the building, but many people will be injured when the bombs detonate. You all deserve to suffer and lose limbs," the sender wrote. The Delhi Police is investigating the IP address and looking for the culprit.

"The people of Delhi have never seen such a bad state of law and order in Delhi before. Amit Shah ji should come and answer the people of Delhi," former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal posted on X.