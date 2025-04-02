Jamnagar: An Indian Air Force (IAF) Jaguar fighter jet crashed near the Jamnagar IAF station in Gujarat on Wednesday night during a training mission, police officials said. One pilot ejected safely, while the other remains missing.

The aircraft went down in an open field at Suvarda village, about 12 km from Jamnagar city, and caught fire upon impact, according to District SP Premsukh Delu. The cause of the crash is yet to be determined, reported PTI.

"One pilot managed to eject before the crash, but the second is still unaccounted for. Police and firefighters are at the scene, conducting search operations," Delu stated.