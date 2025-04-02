Nagapattinam: The reports of self-styled godman Nithyanand’s death triggered heated debates on social media on Tuesday. Following this, Kailasa, a self-proclaimed nation of the fugitive spiritual leader, issued a statement dismissing these reports.

“ Kailasa categorically declares that the SPH is healthy, safe, alive and active,” reads the statement.

They also announced that Nithyananda will address devotees in a live programme on April 3 at 5.00 am (IST) and 4.30 pm (IST).

The authorities of Kailasa noted that Nithyananda had blessed the devotees during the live Ugadi celebrations on March 30. They also shared a YouTube video of the event substantiating their claims.

Terming the fake news, a malicious smear campaign to vivify and defame Nithyananda, Kailasa accused the people behind it of violating the law and hurting the religious sentiments of Hindu devotees.

They also alleged criminal conspiracy targetting legally protected religious minority.

"This campaign carries the unmistakable hallmarks of genocidal intent through media manipulation, hate speech, and coordinated lawfare. The timing and coordinated release of this false information across multiple media channels suggest a deliberate strategy to maximise its harmful impact," Kailasa alleged in its statement.

Kailasa added that over 70 assassination attempts were made on Nithyananda earlier. They also criticised the media, alleging that the fake news exposed a deeper agenda of the anti-Hindu elements and a sinister plot to assassinate their leader.

Nithyananda reportedly fled the country after police booked him in a rape case in 2019. He is also facing charges of abuse and child abduction in several cases registered by police in various parts of India. In 2010, Karnataka police arrested him over a complaint filed by his driver. But after securing bail in the case, he moved to a hideout.