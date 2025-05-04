New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday vowed a strong response to those threatening India’s security, stating it is his duty to work with the armed forces to protect the nation and retaliate against those who cast an “evil eye” on the country. His remarks come in the wake of the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed the lives of 26 people, mostly tourists.

Speaking at the Sanatan Sanskriti Jagran Mahotsav in New Delhi, Singh underscored India’s resolve under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, assuring the public that appropriate action will be taken, reported PTI. “People know the Prime Minister’s working style—his determination, and his ability to take risks,” Singh said. “Under his leadership, what the people expect will certainly be delivered.”

India is reportedly weighing strong retaliatory steps against Pakistan, citing clear cross-border linkages to the Pahalgam attack. Singh, without naming Pakistan, reiterated that those responsible—whether on Indian soil or operating from across the border—will face consequences.

“As defence minister, I will stand with my soldiers to secure our borders and ensure a decisive response to any hostile intent,” Singh declared.

The government has already unveiled a series of punitive measures in response to the attack, including suspending the Indus Waters Treaty, closing the Attari land border crossing, and downgrading diplomatic ties with Pakistan.

Prime Minister Modi, during a high-level meeting with military leaders, reportedly granted the armed forces full operational freedom to determine the response's timing, targets, and method. Government sources said Modi emphasised India’s firm resolve to crush terrorism.

Singh had earlier stated on April 23 that those behind the attack would be traced and punished, including those who orchestrated the act from behind the scenes. “India cannot be intimidated by such acts,” he had said.

The international community has widely condemned the terror strike, strengthening India’s stance for decisive action.

At Sunday’s event, Singh also spoke about the deeper foundations of Indian strength, highlighting the role of spiritual leaders in shaping the nation's identity. “A soldier fights in the battlefield, while a seer fights in the battlefield of life,” he said, adding that India’s power lies not only in its military, but also in its rich cultural and spiritual legacy.

He cited historical figures like Arjuna and Lord Buddha to illustrate India’s unique blend of strength and wisdom. “This is a land where even a sword is sanctified through meditation,” he said.

Calling for all-round development, Singh emphasized that to realise the goal of Viksit Bharat (Developed India) by 2047, the country must grow stronger—economically, spiritually, and culturally.

