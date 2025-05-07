New Delhi: India exercised its right to respond to cross-border terrorism with precise strikes on terror camps located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), the government said on Wednesday. The operation followed the April 22 Pahalgam attack, which claimed several lives and sparked national outrage.

Addressing a press conference on 'Operation Sindoor', Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, flanked by Colonel Sophia and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, described India’s action as measured, calibrated, proportionate, and non-escalatory. He said the strikes were aimed at dismantling terror infrastructure and were executed with precision to avoid any collateral damage.

ADVERTISEMENT

"India has acted responsibly. The intention was clear — to eliminate camps that trained and armed terrorists for attacks against our country," Misri said.

He criticised Pakistan’s continued patronage of terror elements, calling it a safe haven for extremists. Citing the case of Sajid Mir, a key accused in the 26/11 attacks, Misri noted that Pakistan had initially declared him dead but later arrested him under international pressure — an example, he said, of the country's duplicity on terrorism.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Pahalgam attack, Misri added, was a deliberate attempt by Pakistan-based groups to destabilise Jammu and Kashmir’s growing economy. With over 23 million tourists visiting the region last year, he said, the attackers sought to derail the return of normalcy and undercut the rise of tourism over separatism.

He said the Government of India first took diplomatic steps to hold Pakistan accountable. “When diplomacy failed, precision strikes were executed to eliminate terror hubs operating with impunity from across the border,” Misri said.