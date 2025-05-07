When the Indian Armed Forces tasked two senior women officers to brief the nation about the attacks on terror targets in Pakistan and the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, it was an unexpected move. Yet it sent out a clear signal.

Wing Commander Vyomika Singh and Colonel Sophia Qureshi briefed the nation on the operation, named 'Operation Sindoor,' which symbolised justice for the Indian women who lost their husbands in the Pahalgam attack.

Colonel Sophia Qureshi is an officer in the Indian Army's Corps of Signals. She holds the distinction of being the first woman officer to lead an Indian Army training contingent in a large multinational exercise. In 2016, she commanded the Army's training contignent at 'Exercise FORCE 18', a multi-national defence exercise which involved ASEAN nations.

Colonel Qureshi was the only woman commander among the other nations to participate in the exercise. She headed the Indian Army team of 40 soldiers during the drill.

Hailing from Gujarat, Colonel Qureshi holds a postgraduate degree in Biochemistry. According to the Economic Times, her grandfather served in the Indian Army, while her husband is an officer of the Mechanised Infantry.

Wing Commander Vyomika Singh is an adventurous and fearless helicopter pilot with the Indian Air Force. She has a record of remarkable achievements. She was part of the Indian Air Force's all-women tri-services mountaineering team that summited Mt Manirang, one of the highest peaks in Himachal Pradesh. The team began their ascent on August 1, 2021, and reached the summit 15 days later.

Wing Commander Vyomika has logged more than 2,500 flying hours. She has operated helicopters like the Chetak and Cheetah in some of the toughest terrains, including Jammu and Kashmir and the Northeast, according to the Economic Times.

She played a key role in multiple rescue missions, including one in Arunachal Pradesh in November 2020. These operations were conducted in high altitudes, difficult weather, and remote locations where air support is crucial for saving lives, the Economic Times reported.

In the Pahalgam attack on April 22, four terrorists killed 26 Indian nationals, mostly tourists.