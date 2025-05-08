Following Operation Sindoor on May 7 — an Indian Armed Forces strike targeting areas in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir — a surge of misinformation has flooded social media platforms. The Press Information Bureau (PIB) of India has flagged several fake narratives being widely circulated, particularly by pro-Pakistan accounts. Here’s a breakdown of the main claims debunked by official sources:



1. White flag at LoC

A video showing soldiers waving a white flag at the Line of Control is being falsely presented as Indian troops retrieving bodies after a failed mission. In reality, the footage dates back to September 2019 and shows Pakistani troops using a white flag to recover their own soldiers’ bodies after a ceasefire violation.

🚨 Propaganda Alert 🚨



An old video from September 2019 of the #Pakistan Army raising white flag at LOC to recover bodies of its dead soldiers is being shared by Pakistani handles with the false claim that it is #IndianArmy waving white flags at LOC to retrieve bodies of its… pic.twitter.com/VtC58iqkHr — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 7, 2025

2. Indian fighter plane crash

A clip shared by multiple Pakistani social media accounts claims to show a recent Indian fighter jet being shot down. However, this video is from February 2025, when an IAF Mirage 2000 aircraft crashed near Shivpuri, Gwalior during a routine training sortie. The incident had no connection to Operation Sindoor.

Pakistani accounts sharing video of a crash, claiming #Pakistan has shot down another Indian fighter plane.#PIBFactCheck



✔️The video being shared is from February 2025 and depicts the crash of an Indian Air Force (IAF) Mirage 2000 aircraft near Shivpuri, Gwalior, which… pic.twitter.com/IJEcJqlFKg — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 7, 2025

3. Fake DRDO letter on BrahMos failure

A letter circulating online, allegedly signed by a scientist named AS Kumar from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), claims there was a technical failure in BrahMos missile components. PIB has confirmed this letter is fake — no such scientist exists at DRDO’s Armament Research & Development Establishment.

🚨 Fake Letter Alert 🚨



A letter undersigned by scientist AS Kumar from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), is being circulated online alleging a failure in BrahMos missile components.#PIBFactCheck



❌ The letter is fake



⚠️ @DRDO_India has not issued any… pic.twitter.com/Spd2Hy0QTi — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 7, 2025

4. Old aircraft crash image

Another image shows a downed aircraft with claims that Pakistan shot down an Indian Rafale jet near Bahawalpur during Operation Sindoor. This is false — the image is from 2021, when an IAF MiG-21 crashed in Punjab’s Moga district.

⚠️Propaganda Alert!



Beware of old images shared by pro-Pakistan handles in the present context!



An #old image showing a crashed aircraft is being circulated with the claim that Pakistan recently shot down an Indian Rafale jet near Bahawalpur during the ongoing #OperationSindoor… pic.twitter.com/LdkJ1JYuH0 — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 7, 2025

5. False claim of Indian Brigade HQ being destroyed

Viral posts alleging that Pakistan destroyed an Indian Brigade Headquarters have also been labelled completely fake by PIB. No such incident has taken place.

Social media posts falsely claims that Pakistan destroyed Indian Brigade Headquarters.#PIBFactCheck



❌ This claim is #FAKE



✅ Please avoid sharing unverified information and rely only on official sources from the Government of India for accurate information. pic.twitter.com/9W5YLjBubp — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 7, 2025

6. Srinagar airbase attack video

A video circulating online claims the Pakistan Air Force bombed the Srinagar airbase. However, the footage is neither recent nor from India. It is actually from sectarian violence in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, in 2024.

In a video shared by several pro-Pakistan handles, it is being falsely claimed that the Pakistan Airforce has targeted Srinagar airbase#PIBFactCheck



❌ The video shared is old and NOT from India.



✅The video is from sectarian clashes that took place in the year 2024, in… pic.twitter.com/vPmMq4IWdE — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 7, 2025

Fact-check authorities urge citizens to remain cautious and avoid spreading unverified claims. The PIB has reiterated that only official government channels should be relied upon for updates regarding military operations and national security developments.