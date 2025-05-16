Bhuj: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday visited the Bhuj Air Force Station in Gujarat, one of the Indian military installations targeted by Pakistan last week, and lauded the Indian Air Force for its decisive role in Operation Sindoor.



Addressing Air Force personnel during his visit, Singh praised the IAF's capability and resolve. “It is no small matter that our Air Force has the capability to reach every corner of Pakistan; this has been proven during Operation Sindoor,” he said.

Singh said the operation had demonstrated the Indian military's superior preparedness and execution. “In Operation Sindoor, our armed forces not only dominated the enemy but also succeeded in decimating them,” he noted, adding, “Our Air Force spearheaded this campaign against terrorism effectively.”

Calling the Indian Air Force a symbol of “valour, courage and glory,” the Defence Minister said it had touched “new and greater heights” through its performance during the recent military engagement. He also highlighted that the Indian military’s role in Operation Sindoor is being appreciated not only within the country but also internationally.

Singh's visit to Bhuj came a day after he reviewed the overall security situation in Jammu and Kashmir along the Line of Control and the International Border. Before leaving for Bhuj, he said in a social media post, “Looking forward to interact with our courageous Air Warriors at Bhuj Air Force Station.”