A suspected Pakistani spy network operating across India is now under an expansive investigation, with arrests linked to alleged espionage activities emerging from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Odisha. The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) on Sunday arrested a Rampur-based entrepreneur for allegedly working as an agent of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), shortly after the arrest of a YouTuber triggered nationwide scrutiny of social media-linked espionage.



The arrested man, identified as Shahzad from Tanda town in Rampur, was apprehended by the STF Moradabad unit based on intelligence inputs. He is accused of passing sensitive national security information to ISI handlers and smuggling goods across the border during his multiple visits to Pakistan. He has been booked under sections related to espionage at the STF Police Station in Lucknow.

The arrest came days after Haryana Police nabbed Jyoti Malhotra, a YouTuber from Hisar, for allegedly passing defence-related information to Pakistani operatives. Malhotra, who runs a travel channel called Travel with JO, reportedly maintained contact with a Pakistani staffer at the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi—expelled by India for espionage on May 13.

Following Malhotra’s arrest, the Odisha Police launched an inquiry into her links with a woman YouTuber from Puri. Malhotra had visited Puri in September 2024 and developed a friendship with the local content creator, who has not been named by the police.

Puri SP Vinit Agrawal said police were verifying Malhotra’s activities during her visit—her contacts, stay, and any potentially suspicious conduct. He confirmed that the woman had recently travelled to Pakistan for a pilgrimage to Kartarpur Sahib, though not with Malhotra. Both the woman and her father have denied any wrongdoing and expressed willingness to cooperate fully.

“I didn’t know anything about her involvement in spying. I would never have been in touch with her had I known,” the Puri YouTuber said in a social media post. “If any agency wants to question me, I’ll fully cooperate. Nation is above all. Jai Hind.”

Meanwhile, Haryana Police have arrested three other individuals in separate but related espionage cases:

Armaan (26) from Nuh was arrested on Saturday for allegedly sharing information about Indian Army movements and installations with a Pakistani contact. He was remanded in police custody for six days.

Devender Singh (25), a postgraduate student from Kaithal, was arrested after his pilgrimage to Pakistan led to contact with ISI handlers. He reportedly sent photos of Patiala Cantonment and is being investigated for his finances and communication history.

Nauman Ilahi (24), a factory security guard from UP's Kairana, was arrested in Panipat for allegedly supplying sensitive information to a Pakistan-based ISI handler. His family expressed shock, with his sister saying, "If he has done this, he should be punished."

The arrests come amid heightened tensions following last month’s Pahalgam terror attack and subsequent cross-border confrontations. India and Pakistan reached a ceasefire agreement on May 10, but intelligence agencies remain on high alert as investigations reveal a deeper and more widespread espionage network potentially using digital platforms and cross-border friendships as cover.