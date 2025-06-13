Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Ahmedabad on Friday to visit the Air India crash site. He also visited those injured in the crash at the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital.

His visit comes a day after the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, operating as Flight AI-171 from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, crashed into a residential area near BJ Medical College shortly after take-off. Modi, who served as Gujarat's Chief Minister for over a decade, expressed his grief on social media platform X, stating, “The tragedy in Ahmedabad has stunned and saddened us. It is heartbreaking beyond words. My thoughts are with everyone affected.”

#WATCH | PM Modi arrives at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital to meet those injured in AI-171 plane crash pic.twitter.com/Rj1y7U916f — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2025

Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, who visited the site soon after the incident, confirmed that the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) will lead the inquiry per international standards set by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO). The AAIB will examine the cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder to understand what caused the sudden loss of altitude. In addition, the government is forming a multidisciplinary high-level committee comprising aviation safety experts, engineers, air traffic control specialists and Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) officials to examine broader issues and propose measures to enhance aviation safety.

Rescue operations have concluded, and forensic analysis is underway to aid the investigation. The aircraft carried 230 passengers, 10 cabin crew, and two pilots. Only one passenger, seated in 11A, a British national of Indian origin, survived and is currently undergoing treatment at a local hospital. The crash is being regarded as one of the deadliest aviation disasters in India’s history.

(With inputs from IANS)