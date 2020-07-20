CPM calls for LDF huddle amid gold smuggling scandal

Thiruvananthapuram: As the pressure mounts over the Kerala government in the gold smuggling scandal, the CPM and CPI have decided to convene a leadership meet of the Left Democratic Front (LDF).

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, and CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran evaluated the acute political situation during a meet on Saturday.

The LDF government was cornered after M Sivasankar, former Secretary to the CM, was linked to the gold smuggling case accused. However, during the Saturday's meet both parties reportedly refrained from doing a ‘post-mortem’ of the situation.

But Kanam Rajendran did point out that he had sought for the official to be removed during the Sprinklr row. Also, that consultancy and contract appointments had put the government in a spot.

Pinarayi and Kodiyeri clarified that the government and the CPM state secretariat had made some decisions in this regard and steps will be taken. The CPM leadership asserted that the ruling alliance should stay together during this crisis situation, keeping aside any difference of opinion.

The CPI also agreed that any fissures in the ruling front would work in the favour of the opposition.

The Assembly session is slated to begin on July 27. The LDF meet, that had not been for a couple of months amid the COVID-19 pandemic, is also likely to be convened during the last week of July.

The LDF will organise several campaign events to overcome any move against the government.

If the opposition moves a no-confidence motion, both the CPI and CPM decided to tackle it in the Assembly. However, a notice to remove the speaker will not be considered now.

On Monday, Manorama News reported that the LDF will meet next week to discuss the matter.