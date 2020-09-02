Youth League seeks probe into Bineesh Kodiyeri's alleged links with drug peddler Mohammed Anoop

Kozhikode: Youth League state general secretary P K Firos on Wednesday alleged that Bineesh Kodiyeri, son of CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, had close links with drug peddler Mohammed Anoop, who was recently arrested by Karnataka's Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Bengaluru.

Firos demanded a probe into the links of Bineesh Kodiyeri with the accused.

He said the police should trace the calls received by Anoop on July 10, the day Trivandrum airport-gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh was arrested by a team of National Investigative Agency (NIA) from Bengaluru.

Firos also showed a copy of the remand report of Mohammed Anoop, in which the accused said he has friendship with Bineesh and had received financial assistance from the latter for his restaurant business.

Firos charged that another accused in the gold smuggling case accused, Ramees, also had links to Anoop.

Firos also alleged that Bineesh had attended a drug party held at Kumarakom in Kerala's Kottayam district on June 19. He had also brought a picture of Bineesh with Anoop and a couple of others.

The Youth League leader charged that Anoop has links to many stars in Malayalam film industry too. He also alleged that the probe team is facing tremendous pressure not to widen the scope of the probe to Kerala.

Bineesh denies charges, admits Anoop is an acquaintance

Soon after Firos' press meet, Bineesh Kodiyeri denied the allegations raised against him.

"I know Mohammed Anoop as a businessman. But the news of his alleged links to drug mafia was a shocking surprise," he told Manorama News TV channel.

Bineesh also said he had helped Anoop to set up a restaurant by lending Rs 6 lakh. He also denied calling Anoop on July 10.

Last month, the NCB had arrested a drug racket kingpin and former television actress D Anikha and two of her associates Mohammed and R Ravindran while confiscating large haul of drugs. Anoop and Raveendran are said to be Keralites.

According to Central Crime Branch - the agency now probing the case, the trio supplied drugs to many VIPs and film personalities in South India, especially in Kannada film industry.

The agency has seized 145 ecstasy or MDMA pills, also known as 'Ecstasy', and over Rs. 2.2 lakh cash from Royal Suits Hotel Apartment, Kalyan Nagar on August 21. In the follow up action, the team confiscated 96 pills of MDMA and 180 LSD blots at Nikoo Homes in Bengaluru. Later, 270 pills of MDMA were also recovered from the house of Anikha, located at Doddagubbi.

MDMA (methylenedioxy-methamphetamine) is a party drug that alters mood and its perception is chemically similar to stimulants and hallucinogens. It produces a feeling of increased energy and pleasure. As per officials, each ecstasy pill costs between Rs 1,500 and Rs 2,500 in the domestic market.

According to reports, Raveendran was the main distributor. He has more than 2,000 numbers in his phone contact list, including those of Kannada actors, musicians and children of VIPs.

Anikha had appeared in small TV serial roles in Bangalore. She gradually stopped acting and focused on drug distribution to make a fortune. She also exploited her connections in film and TV industry to profit from drug pedalling.

Anika and her associates reportedly procured drugs from abroad through international courier services. The gang imported drugs from Western Europe, especially from Belgium capital Brussels, and the money was paid in Bitcoins, according to the police.