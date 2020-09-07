Nine missing after three fishing boats from Malappuram capsize

Ponnani, Malappuram: Nine fishermen were reported missing after three fishing boats from Tanur and Ponnani in Malappuram district capsized in Arabian Sea on Sunday night.

The Coast Guard, Marine Enforcement and Indian Navy personnel have launched search operations.

A boat named Ali's from Ponnani met with the accident after 10pm. There were five Ponnani natives and one Odisha native on board. The engine was damaged after water seeped into the boat through a crack, and the boat was left drifting in the sea.

The crew were in contact with the main land till midnight. Fisherman Nazar told Manorama news that the boat had developed a crack and the sea was rough.

The boat’s last location was recorded at Nattika in Thrissur. Though a rescue boat was sent to this location, the boat could not be traced. Attempts to find the location using the GPS system in the boat also went in vain. The boat belonged to Ponnani native Nazar.

Another boat Noorulhuda, which left Ponnani on Saturday night with four people, capsized near Nayarthodu. Three people managed to swim to safety, while search operations are on to locate the fourth person, Kabir.

The third boat, Ponnoos, which left Tanur on Saturday morning, had five persons on board. Three swam to safety, while two were reported missing.

Meanwhile, a fibre fishing boat with six fishermen on board, which left from Chaliyam in Kozhikode, split into two and washed ashore at the Kozhikode beach on Sunday night.