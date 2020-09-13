Kerala records 3,139 new COVID-19 cases, 1,855 recoveries on Sunday

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala's COVID-19 case count reached 1,08,278 on Sunday, with the state reporting 3,139 fresh cases. The state also registered 1,855 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

So far, 77,703 people recovered from the disease, while 30,072 patients are still under treatment in various hospitals across the state, Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja said in a statement.

Local transmission of COVID-19 continues unabated as 2,921 of the newly reported cases contracted the virus through contact. Of this, the infection sources of 251 are unknown, the minister said.

Apart from this, 56 healthcare workers (16 from Thiruvananthapuram, 13 from Kannur, seven from Thrissur, six from Ernakulam, five each from Kollam and Malappuram, two from Alappuzha, one each from Palakkad and Wayanad) also contracted the virus.

Of the 3,139 cases reported today, 36 people came from abroad, while 126 came from other states.

District-wise break-up of today's positive cases:

Thiruvananthapuram – 412 (contact cases: 395)

Kozhikode – 339 (392)

Malappuram – 378 (365)

Ernakulam – 326 (298)

Alappuzha – 252 (229)

Kannur – 234 (207)

Palakkad – 233 (219)

Kollam – 205 (188)

Kottayam – 196 (191)

Thrissur – 182 (172)

Kasaragod – 124 (121)

Pathanamthitta – 102

Wayanad – 56 (51)

Idukki – 40 (18)

District-wise break-up of recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram – 291

Ernakulam – 232

Malappuram – 202

Pathanamthitta – 191

Kasaragod – 178

Kollam – 140

Kozhikode – 128

Kottayam – 125

Thrissur – 115

Kannur – 88

Palakkad – 66

Alappuzha – 46

Idukki – 20

Wayanad – 33

Death toll rises to 439

Kerala reported 14 COVID-19 deaths on Sunday.

The deceased have been identified as Thankappan, 67, from Thrissur; Babu, 55, from Thiruvananthapuram; Krishnan, 69, from Thiruvananthapuram; Leela, 75, from Thaikad in Thiruvananthapuram; Omana Amma, 71, from Kollam; Ponnan Nadar, 73, Kakkamoola in Thiruvananthapuram; Ratnakumar, 66, from Thiruvananthapuram; Glory, 74, from Vallakadavu from Thiruvananthapuram; OA Mohanan, 68 from Kothamangalamin Ernakulam; Wilfred, 56, from Kanjiramkulam in Thiruvananthapuram; Sudhakaran, 62, from Parassala in Thiruvananthapuram; Sulochana, 62, from Paravoor in Ernakulam; Ramachandran, 42, from Varkala in Thiruvananthapuram; and Chamiyar, 94, from Attapalam in Palakkad.

With this, the death toll has risen to 439 in the state.

Testing and quarantine

In the last 24 hours, 34,786 samples have been tested. In total, 21,32,795 samples (including routine, airport surveillance, pooled sentinel, CBNAAT, TrueNAT, CLIA and antigen assay) were sent for testing. As many as 1,88,976 samples were also collected as part of sentinel surveillance.

Of the 2,04,489 people under observation for suspected infection, 1,81,850 are home/institutional quarantined and 22,639 hospitalised. As many as 2,684 people were hospitalised since Saturday.

17 new places were designated as hotspots on Sunday, while 13 LSGs were excluded from the list. The state presently has 607 hotspots.