{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Bars unlikely to open soon in Kerala

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !
bevco-liquor-sale
SHARE

Thiruvananthapuram: The bars in the state are unlikely to open any time soon. 

The government has said the bars should not be opened immediately as COVID-19 continues to spread rapidly in the state. It has rejected the Excise Commissioner's recommendation that bars should be allowed to open with COVID restrictions.

A suggestion of the Excise Commissioner forwarded to the Tax Secretary to allow opening of bars, and beer and wine parlours in the State, was submitted to the chief minister with the recommendation of the Excise Minister. The Excise Department was in the hope that an order allowing opening of the bars would be issued soon by the government.

Currently, there are only parcel sales through special counters in bars and beer parlours. Customers can collect the parcels only by making a booking through the BevQ app, which was launched during the COVID-19 lockdown to control the crowds at alcohol outlets.

Advertisement
MORE IN KERALA
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES