In 8 days, Kerala authorities sprayed 2.3 million litres of water on anti-Jaleel protestors

Law enforcement authorities sprayed more than two million litres of water to disperse agitating opposition party activists, who are demanding the resignation of minister K T Jaleel, in the past eight days alone.

The state had been witnessing massive protests in connection with the presumed involvement of top political leaders and bureaucrats after a gold smuggling racket was busted in Thiruvananthapuram in July. There were also charges that gold was smuggled through diplomatic channels in the guise of religious texts, triggering massive protests.

According to data available, 23.04 lakh litres of water were used so far to disperse agitators.

Water cannons use 2,88,000 lakh litres of water every day and on an average, 24,000 litres of water are ‘reserved’ daily for water cannons at each protest spot.

There are also charges that water cannon tanks are refilled with water from ponds and canals.

The two pipes (guns) on the water cannon can spray 2,000 to 10,000 litres of water per minute.

The hydraulic system can disperse and knock down even those standing at a distance of 150 metres.

The state government has 12 water cannons, two of them in Thiruvananthapuram and the rest in other major cities.

During the past eight days, barring Sunday, water cannons have been targetted on protesters in all major cities.

As per norms, water cannons should be directed only on the body of protestors. If it hits the eyes or ears, the high-pressure jet of water could cause permanent damage.

Powerful cannons can be used to disperse a mob in just 30 seconds.

Leaders and protestors, beware!

It’s learnt the police have been confidentially directed to file non-bailable charges against the protestors, who stomp on the barricades and snatch lathis from the cops.

They have also been directed to include all leaders of the protest marches in the accused list.

Every day, at least 25 cases are registered in connection with the violent protest marches and related incidents before the Secretariat -- around 15 of them are non-bailable charges.