{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

More special trains to be operated between Kerala and Tamil Nadu: Southern Railway

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !
Patna: Trains at the Patna Junction Railway Station as the Indian Railways is running 200 new time-tabled non-air conditioned trains from today, on the first day of the fifth phase of the nationwide lockdown imposed to mitigate the spread of coronavirus, on June 1, 2020. (Photo: IANS)
Image courtesy: IANS
SHARE

Chennai: Southern Railway on Wednesday announced running more special trains, including inter-state service between Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

The railways would operate trains between Karaikal in neighbouring Puducherry and Ernakulam in Kerala, an official press release here said.

The Southern Railway announced fully reserved special trains from Chennai-Egmore to Tirunelveli, Madurai (Tejas), Sengottai and Rameswaram and the various services would start between October 2-5.

Further, it would run the Chennai Egmore-Kollam and Dr MGR Chennai Central - Alappuzha Superfast Special Trains, the release added.

Advertisement
MORE IN KERALA
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES