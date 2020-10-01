Kerala fields more gazetted officers with executive powers to rein in COVID threat

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has decided to field more gazetted officers, with special executive magistrate powers, to take stern measures for countering the COVID-19 spread.

Officers from departments other than the police, local bodies and health are being deployed.

Their main duties will be to strictly implement 'Break the Chain' and to monitor if COVID protocol is followed at events such as weddings and funerals. The officers will also check if social distancing norms are followed at shops, markets and other commercial establishments. Also, ensure that quarantine, isolation, and reverse quarantine norms are followed.

The government has issued an order to this effect under the Disaster Management Act.

The home department would issue another order to confer the officers with powers under Section 21 of the CrPC. Currently, only officers in the rank of tehsildar and above in the revenue department have executive magistrate powers.

To be known as 'Sector Magistrate and COVID Sentinel', these officers will be assigned to the panchayats and municipalities with a high number of cases by the District Collectors, who are also the chairpersons of the District Disaster Management Authorities.

The Collector will issue orders in this regard, clearly delineating their jurisdiction. These officers will be instructed to work as a team with their colleagues in their respective departments.