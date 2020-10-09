Not interested in getting RS berth at anyone's mercy: Mani C Kappan

Pala: In a setback to the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) attempts to strike a seat sharing formula with Kerala Congress (M) led by Jose K Mani, NCP leader and Pala MLA Mani C Kappan has categorically stated that he is not interested in vacating his Assembly seat and accepting a berth in Rajya Sabha.

Reacting to the reports that Jose K Mani will resign his Rajya Sabha seat to accommodate Mani C Kappan, he said; "It’s just like saying the water in the river will completely dry and the dog standing on the other side will cross over to bite. I was elected by the people to serve Pala constituency. And I am discharging my responsibilities quite effectively. I got elected after rewriting history and ending a reign of 52 years. I am not interested in going to Rajya Sabha at anyone's mercy. None should rest their hopes on getting the Pala assembly seat. I will be in the fray from Pala constituency in the next Assembly elections as well."

On the reports about Kerala Congress (M) joining LDF, he said; “I welcome Kerala Congress (M) entry into LDF fold. But NCP will not give any seat. Nobody has asked me to part with the Pala seat. I don’t believe LDF will say something like this. There have been no discussions on this issue within the LDF.”

Jose faction betrayed us: Kottayam DCC

A high level meeting of Kottayam district congress leadership decided to finalize candidates for the forthcoming local bodies poll after evaluating the social and political situation in the district.

The DCC leadership will hold bilateral talks with the constituents after the UDF state leadership announces the seat sharing formula for the local bodies poll. The Kerala Congress (M) led by Jose K Mani which is all set to enter the ruling LDF, came in for sharp criticism at the DCC meet.

The meeting observed that Kerala Congress (M) had betrayed the UDF. The party was crossing over to the LDF after receiving all possible benefits from the UDF.

The meeting was presided over by DCC president Joshy Philip. Legislators Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, K C Joseph, KPCC vice president Joseph Vazhakkan led the discussions at the meeting.