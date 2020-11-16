Local body polls | CPM, Jose faction may share 9 seats each in Kottayam

Kottayam: It seems the CPM-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) has almost managed to resolve the differences within it regarding seat-sharing between its various constituents ahead of the local body polls for the Kottayam District Panchayat.

As per a settlement reached on Sunday, the CPM and the Kerala Congress (M) faction led by Jose K Mani may contest in nine divisions each while the remaining four divisions will go to the CPI. The NCP and Janata Dal, the other two constituents of the Front, will not contest this time.

Announcing the decision, CPM district secretary VN Vasavan said the constituent parties will decide on the divisions by Monday.

Seat-sharing talks here had hit a roadblock when Jose K Mani's faction, which had recently left the UDF camp to side with the Left, demanded that it contest in 11 district panchayat seats citing their dominance in the region. However, only nine have been reportedly offered. The CPM had to concede three seats of their own while taking back two of the CPI and the lone seats held by the NCP and Janata Dal. CPI too were reportedly unhappy with the agreements and insisted on giving up not more than one seat.

As Jose left, the UDF now relies on other half of the Kerala Congress (M) led by PJ Joseph. It is reported that Congress, UDF's lead constituent, will contest from 13 seats while Joseph faction gets the remaining nine.