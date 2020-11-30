Kerala says no to farm laws, writes to Centre

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has written to the central government making it categorically clear that the state would not implement the new farm laws.

In its letter addressed to the Union agriculture minister, the state government made it clear that it cannot agree with the Centre's stand of forcing states to allow exploitation by corporate and multinational monopolies.

The state pointed out that many provisions in the new laws were not practical hence these cannot be accepted.

Don't ignore farmers' agitation: Chandy

Congress Working Committee member Oommen Chandy has said that the Modi Government was playing with fire by ignoring the ongoing farmers' protests in north India despite cold wave conditions there.

The agitation on the Haryana-Delhi border entered the fifth day on Monday.

Chandy said thousands of farmers are camping on the Delhi border and adjoining areas. With farmers of other states joining their counterparts from Punjab and Haryana, the 'Delhi Chalo' march will turn into a sea of humanity. The farmers are reaching Delhi with the intention of continuing the stir for up to six months.

He referred to prime minister's assertion that the farm laws brought by the Centre were in the interest of farmers. "If that is the case the farmers should be made aware of it. Or else they should make efforts to convince the farmers through discussions," the former Kerala chief minister said.

Former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri had raised the slogan of 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan', but the government at the Centre now has an anti-farmer stand, Chandy stated.