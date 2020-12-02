{{head.currentUpdate}}

Actor Nikhila Vimal's father passes away

Actor Nikhila Vimal with her father.
Kannur: Malayalam actor Nikhila Vimal's father, M R Pavithran (61), died on Wednesday due to cardiac arrest. He was undergoing treatment for coronavirus infection at Pariyaram Medical College.

The cremation will be held on Thursday at Trichambaram NSS Cemetery.

Pavithran, who retired from Statistical Department, had also worked as a teacher at Alakkode Rayarom UP School. He had also served as the state joint secretary and district secretary of CPI(ML).

Pavithran is survived by Kalamandalam Vimala Devi (Chilanka Kalakshetra, Taliparamba), daughters Akhila and Nikhila Vimal.

