Monsoon to be delayed; likely to hit Kerala by June 3

Thiruvananthapuram/New Delhi: The arrival of monsoon over Kerala is likely to delayed by two days and it is now expected to make an onset over the state by June 3, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday.

IMD Director General M Mohapatra said there is cyclonic circulation along the Karnataka coast which is hindering the progress of the southwest monsoon.

"The southwesterly winds could strengthen further gradually from June 1, resulting in likely enhancement in rainfall activity over Kerala. Hence the monsoon onset over Kerala is likely to take place around June 3," the IMD said.

Due to strengthening of lower level southwesterly winds, fairly widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy falls are very likely over northeastern states during next five days.

Kerala has received summer rains in excess this year, which bypassed the showers received in 2018. All districts south of Thrissur received more rains after 2018, while in the north, only Kannur got excess rain than in 2018.

Water levels in the State’s dams have touched a five-year high with the reservoirs’ catchment areas receiving torrential rain over the past few days. The dams have been filled 35.40 per cent, up seven per cent from the corresponding day a year ago, a rarity before the monsoon.

The normal onset date for monsoon over Kerala is June 1. This marks the start of the four-month rainfall season for the country that accounts for 80 per cent of the country's rainfall.

Earlier this month, the IMD had predicted the arrival of monsoon over Kerala by May 31 with an error margin of plus or minus five days.

Monsoon is expected to be normal this year.

The Arabian Sea as well as the Bay of Bengal witnessed two cyclones - Tauktae and Yaas – in May. Several parts of the country have witnessed an intense rainfall activity due to these two circulations.

