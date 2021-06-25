KSEB to pay Rs 6.81 per unit for power from garbage

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) will purchase power produced by managing waste at Rs 6.81 per unit. It has reached an agreement with Malabar Waste Management Company, which is setting up a plant at Kozhikode for the purpose.

Malayala Manorama had earlier reported that the work on the plant was getting delayed as KSEB and the firm had not fixed the price of the electricity. Subsequently, the Chief Minister’s Office intervened and the matter was sorted out.

The facility coming up in Kozhikode with aid from Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) is the first ‘waste-to-power’ plant in Kerala. It can treat 450 tonnes of garbage and produce 6 megawatts of electricity.

Earlier, the Regulatory Commission had directed KSEB to pay Rs 6.31 per unit if the company claimed tax waiver for maximum depreciation. In case this exemption was not sought, the price should be Rs 6.81, said the Commission.

Even though there was confusion regarding the matter, KSEB and the company later reached an agreement on Rs 6.81. “The decision of the Board has been conveyed to the Commission and a formal contract can be signed anytime,” said KSEB Chairman N S Pillai.



Meanwhile, another garbage-based power plant having a capacity of 600 tonnes and output of 8 megawatts of electricity is also coming up in Kochi.