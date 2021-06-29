Poor show by Kerala in rating of eco-friendly cities in India

Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi fare poorly in the rating of environment and climate-friendly Indian cities prepared by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Development. Both cities have earned only two stars each in the list of Climate Smart Cities Assessment Framework (CSCAF), which covered 126 urban areas in the country.

Heading the list with four stars are nine cities, Ahmedabad, Pune, Indore, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Vadodara, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Rajkot and Surat. The cities were graded based on the programmes implemented for urban development and the policies formulated in this regard. In future, the rating will help the cities to attract Central funds for ecofriendly projects.

The rating was done by mainly focusing on 28 factors under five major sectors. While Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram received a mere one star each in the water management and waste treatment sectors, there are 31 cities which secured five stars in garbage treatment.

Praise for Kochi

Meanwhile, even though Kochi has earned only a two-star rating, the localized organic biodiversity project developed by the city in collaboration with ICLEA, South Asia was a good model, said CSCAF.

Indore, Surat top list of smart cities

Kochi could not create any impact in the ‘India Smart Cities Awards’ competition also. The award winners were selected by the Housing Ministry based on the performance of smart cities and Indore and Surat won the overall top honours. Meanwhile, Indore won three awards in the category of best projects and Tirupati took home two.