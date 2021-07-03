Power bill arrears: KSEB to issue disconnection notices

Kochi: The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) has directed to immediately issue disconnection notices to those consumers with power bill arrears.

The decision was made even as the Covid lockdown continues in many places. The Electricity Board has explained that it is not in a position to operate without collecting the dues. The executive engineers were informed via phone messages.

Once the notice period of 15 days ends, the power supply of the defaulters would be disconnected.

The government had earlier stated that power supply will not be disconnected during the lockdown period. Though a notice was issued during the lockdown period last year too, the decision was withdrawn after complaints and criticisms were raised. And time was given till December 31 to pay the bills from April 20 to June 19, 2020. Also, the option to pay in instalments.

Board chairman

If the consumers, who have arrears on electricity charges, make a request, they will be given time to pay the bills or will be allowed to pay in instalments, board chairman N S Pillai said. But those who do not need both these options will have to pay the bill. The board would not be able to operate if the consumers do not clear dues indefinitely, he added.