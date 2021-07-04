Vigilance probe against KPCC President K Sudhakaran based on former driver's complaint

Thiruvananthapuram: The Vigilance Department has initiated a preliminary inquiry against KPCC President K Sudhakaran in an economics offence case.

The case was filed on the basis of a complaint by his former driver Prasanth Babu.

It is alleged that Sudhakaran committed financial fraud in the name of Karunakaran Trust and DCC Office construction in Kannur.

He has accrued wealth beyond his means through the fraud, the complaint said.

An order to initiate a probe into the complaint was handed over to the Kozhikode SP by Vigilance Director.

K Sudhakaran replaced Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala as the President of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) after the recent poll debacle. He represents the Kannur constituency in Kerala Assembly.