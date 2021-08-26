Tribal student in Kannur who searched for 'mobile range' atop a tree injured in fall

Kannur: A tribal student in Kannur sustained injuries after falling from a tree that he had climbed to get mobile phone connectivity to check details about plus-one seat allotment.

The bizarre incident occurred at the Panniyod tribal colony at Chittariparamba near the Kannavam Reserve Forest in the district on Thursday.

Chittariparamba Panchayat President Balan told Onmanorama that a student named Ananthu Babu has reportedly suffered injuries to his back and leg after falling off a tree.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had said mid-July that the State has devised a multi-pronged strategy to ensure gadgets and connectivity for all students.

Vijayan had said that students belonging to the 'Adivasi community' will be prioritised. He had claimed to have got assurance from service providers to ensure connectivity throughout the State.

"Unfortunately, the proper connectivity remains an issue in the interiors, especially at Panniyod," said panchayat president Balan. He said that even though 'study houses' have been set up by the tribal department and Kudumbashree in these hamlets, the network issue has not been sorted out yet.

Kannur District Collector TV Subhash said it was an isolated incident. "We are working on ensuring connectivity everywhere but it is a time-consuming process," said the district collector.