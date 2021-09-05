High alert in Kozhikode as Nipah virus resurfaces; 4 wards shut, several roads blocked

Kozhikode: After a 12-year-old boy from Kerala's Kozhikode died of Nipah virus infection in the wee hours on Sunday, local authorities have geared up to check any further spread of the dreaded virus in Kozhikode and surrounding areas.

The authorities have declared a health alert in the district and cordoned off about three kilometres around the house of the deceased child.

The health officials have closed Ward No 9 of the Chathamangalam gram panchayat. Partial restrictions have been imposed in Wards 8, 10 and 12.

The hospital where the boy was being treated since September 1 is on alert and the situation there was being closely monitored, sources said.

The staff of the local hospital in Omaserry near Mavoor, where the child was first taken for consultation after he developed severe fever late in August, has also been alerted.

Pazhoor (ward 9) of Chathamangalam panchayat, where the boy's house is located, has been fully closed and nearby wards of Nayarkuzhy, Koolimad, Puthiyadam wards were partially closed, the sources said, adding that police have been deployed to restrict vehicle and people movement in or out from these places.

Locals said police personnel reached there around 4am and closed all pocket roads leading to the child's house.

They also said that the roads there are deserted now and police have informed them that the main road in Pulpara and Koolimadu would also be closed after some time.

The Mukkam-Koolimadu-Chendamangalam road has been closed in the 1.5 km radius of Pazhoor.

The health authorities have alerted the people in the area to immediately report any instances of fever, vomiting and other health disorders.

An alert has been issued in neighbouring districts of Kannur and Malappuram.