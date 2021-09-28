KSRTC to continue students concession when schools reopen

Thiruvananthapuram: Transport Minister Antony Raju said that students concession on Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) services will continue.

The decision was announced in the wake of ongoing discussions between various departments in preparation for reopening schools in Kerala from November 1.

The state government has also planned to launch KSRTC's Bond (Bus on Demand) services for school children. Minister Raju said that the proposal has been agreed in principle.

"Not all schools can afford buses and they are anyway costly. The bond services will be useful for them," said Antony Raju.

The minister also informed that his department has recommended the Finance Ministry to provide a Road Tax exemption for school vehicles operated by educational institutions for the period between 1-10-2020 and 30-9-2021.