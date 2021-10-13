Uthra murder: Visuals show Sooraj getting snake from Suresh

Kollam: Visuals of snake catcher Suresh handing over a snake to Sooraj S Kumar, who was found guilty of murdering his wife Uthra, has come out in public, hours before a sessions court here awarded him double life sentence.

Chavarukavu Suresh, who later turned approver in the murder case, could be heard in the video saying the snake was being handed over to Sooraj considering his interest in studying the reptiles. The visuals are part of the police's case diary.

The snake catcher could also be heard saying he was at Sooraj's house to catch a viper. But he could not find the snake, he added.

"He asked me to bring a snake to his home. He also asked to avoid venomous snakes such as cobra since his parents and siblings at home would be scared. I am handing over this harmless snake to Sooraj considering his devotion to serpent gods," Suresh could be heard saying in the video.

Sooraj could be seen handling the snake with ease throughout the video.

Sooraj's wife Uthra was killed after he forcefully made an emaciated cobra bite her after sedating the woman on May 7, 2020, at his residence in Anchal in the district. He had made a similar attempt earlier using a Russell's viper, which Uthra survived though she had to be hospitalised for more than 50 days. The Additional Sessions Court-VI here had found Sooraj guilty of murder on Monday.