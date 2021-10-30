Mullaperiyar Dam: Three more shutters raised, 2,974 cusecs water being discharged now

Idukki: Three more shutters of the Mullaperiyar Dam were opened after 4 pm on Saturday releasing an additional 1,299 cusecs water. With this, six shutters are kept open.



Earlier in the day, the three shutters that were kept open had been raised further to discharge more water to maintain the rule curve at 138 ft.

The state government informed that shutters 1, 5 and 6 were raised by 40 cm today. It is understood that the additional outflow will increase the water level at Periyar.

The Idukki district administration has said that there was no reason to panic. However, it has urged people living on the banks of Periyar to be vigilant.

Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine had said earlier that the state was discharging 1,675 cusecs water through the other three shutters.

"Today, there were no heavy rains so there was no variation in water level at Idukki. However, the level had slightly gone up at Mullaperiyar and the shutters have been raised to control the water level," said minister Roshy Augustine.

By 11 am it had been raised by another 30 cm to release an additional 831 cusecs water. When the six shutters are raised, 2,974 cusecs water will be following downstream from Mullaperiyar.

