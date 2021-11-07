Kalluvathukkal hooch tragedy: After 21 years, two brothers of kingpin Manichan released

Kollam: Two convicts in the Kalluvathukkal hooch tragedy, Vinod Kumar and Manikantan (Kochani), have been released from prison, 21 years after the incident claimed 31 lives.

The duo, who are brothers of the kingpin of the case, Manichan, was released on the recommendation of the state jail advisory committee.

It is understood that they need to furnish a bond stating not to indulge in liquor trade. Over 500 persons were hospitalised following the tragedy that rocked the state on October 21, 2000.

Even though the duo was in jail for two decades, Vinod Kumar had received a remission of eight years and Manikantan, nine years. However, their pleas to commute the life imprisonment was turned down several times.

The jail advisory committee had reported that they were ready to lead the lives of law-abiding citizens.

In July this year, the wives of Vinod Kumar and Manikantan had approached the Supreme Court seeking their premature release. On September 22, the duo was granted bail.

Vinod Kumar had been serving his sentence at the open jail at Cheemeni while Manikantan was at the Nettukaltheri open jail recently.

Manichan, who was the seventh accused in the case is still in prison. Besides, life term, he was sentenced to 43 years more jail term. The prime accused, Hyrunnisa alias Kalluvathukkal Thatha, had died of liver problems in 2009.

Those who had died had consumed spurious liquor that was sold at Hyrunnisa's house after being brought from Manichan's godown. Residents of Kalluvathukkal, Pattazhi and Pallippuram had lost their lives in the incident.