KPCC to go ahead with revamp of DCCs, block committees; new appointments in a month

Thiruvananthapuram: The leadership of the Congress party in Kerala has decided to go ahead with the rejig of the state and district committees despite opposition from a section of leaders citing the impending organisational elections at the national level.

A meeting of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) here on Tuesday decided to finalise the new functionaries of the District Congress Committees (DCCs) within a month.

The KPCC meeting also recommended finalising block presidents within a month.

Blueprint for revamp

State Congress chief K Sudhakaran informed the meeting that the KPCC would have a maximum of 40 secretaries, and more than 300 biodatas have been received. Smaller districts would have a maximum of 31 DCC office-bearers, while the number would be 51 each for large districts. Likewise, the number of general secretaries and executive members in smaller districts have been limited to 15 and 16, respectively, while large districts would have 25 general secretaries and 26 executive members.

The DCC presidents should finalise the list of district-level functionaries in consultation with KPCC members in the districts concerned.

The KPCC leadership would make changes to the list if necessary.

Human chain against fuel price hike

The meeting felt that the Congress's statewide Chakra Sthambhana Samaram (motor stoppage agitation) against the hike in petroleum products was a success. The protest reflected the organisational capability of the new leadership, the meeting reviewed.

The KPCC also decided to take the protest to the grassroots level and to expose the State and Central governments.

The meeting also decided to form a human chain from the State secretariat to Raj Bhavan. A fewleaders pointed out that targeting the State government alone would not help the party politically.

Party against preventing film shootings

Though the party would continue to oppose actor Joju George's over his sensational oppostion to the road blockade stir in Vyttila, the meeting decided against preventing film shootings in the State. George had questioned the party activists for blocking the busy Vyttila-Edappally bypass in protest against the fuel price hike on November 1. Enraged by his act, Congress workers allegedly damaged his car, and based on the actor's complaint, police arrested a few party activists, including Tony Chammany, former Mayor of Kochi Corporation.

Call for unity

Addressing the meeting, Sudhakaran requested all members of the party to remain united despite differing views and that he was taking all into confidence.

Opposition leader V D Satheesan said KPCC leadership meeting should be making the decisions and the political affairs committee was in an advisory role.

Satheesan clarified that he was not opposed to the protests against rise in fuel price, and blamed the media for misinterpreting his stand on the issue. He explained the reason that prevented him from participating in the Chakra Sthambhana Samaram.

The meeting, attended by working presidents, vice-presidents and general secretaries, also decided to hold a two-day workshop for party functionaries from October 24 at the Rajiv Gandhi Institute at Neyyar.